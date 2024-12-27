PM Modi's condolence message on demise of former PM Manmohan Singh

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, remembering him as a distinguished parliamentarian, visionary economist, and dedicated leader who made lasting contributions to India's growth. In a heartfelt message, PM Modi extended his condolences to Dr Singh’s family, friends, and admirers, acknowledging his invaluable service to the nation.

In a video statement, PM Modi said, "Dr Manmohan Singh was a distinguished parliamentarian, known for his unwavering commitment to duty. Even in his final days as a Rajya Sabha MP, he actively participated in parliamentary proceedings. A visionary economist, his brilliance and dedication have left an indelible mark on the nation. India will forever honour his remarkable contributions."

Describing Dr Singh’s demise as a significant loss to the nation, PM Modi noted that his life was a reflection of honesty, simplicity, and hard work. He further emphasized that Dr Singh’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of India's most respected leaders would always be an inspiration to generations to come. "His life will always be a lesson on how a person can attain success by rising above deprivation and struggle," PM Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other senior BJP leaders, also paid their respects to the late leader at Dr. Singh’s residence. Shah recalled Dr Singh’s monumental role in shaping India’s economic reforms and his leadership in transforming the nation during challenging times.

In a gesture of national respect, the Centre has announced seven days of national mourning in honour of Dr. Manmohan Singh. The announcement comes ahead of a scheduled Cabinet meeting today at 11 am, where a moment of silence will be observed to pay tribute to the former Prime Minister.

Dr Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, is remembered for his pivotal role in India's economic liberalization, which transformed the nation into one of the world's fastest-growing economies. His calm demeanour and integrity earned him respect across political lines, making him one of the most respected figures in Indian politics.

The nation mourns the loss of a leader whose contributions will be remembered for years to come.