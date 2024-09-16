PM Modi's veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi: 'Some are trying to disrupt national unity'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ INDIA TV PM Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Amid the ongoing political slugfest over Rahul Gandhi's remark on the condition of the Sikh community in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 16) in a veiled remark slammed the latter, stating that while many people in the country aspire to be brand ambassadors, some are trying to disrupt national unity.

"On one hand, every person in the country wants to be India's brand ambassador. On the other hand, some people, filled with negativity, are attacking the unity of the country," PM Modi said during a public event in Ahmedabad.

"Sardar Patel unified more than 500 princely states and integrated them into India. However, these power-hungry individuals now want to disintegrate the country," he added.



Significantly, in reference to the upcoming Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister during his speech further continued targeting the Congress and its ally, the National Conference, over their stance on reinstating Article 370 if they return to power.

"They are claiming that they will reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. These people can go to any extent for appeasement. Filled with hate, they are leaving no opportunity to defame India," he said. "They are persistently targeting Gujarat, so Gujarat needs to remain vigilant," he added.