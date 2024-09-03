PM Modi renews his primary membership of BJP, urges all Karyakartas to do so

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi launched the BJP's 2024 membership drive on Monday and asked the party workers to make special efforts to connect with the youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people from all walks of life to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday during the national membership drive, 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024.' PM Modi renewed his primary membership of the party under the BJP Sadasyata 2024 movement and also asked the karyakartas to do the same.

Taking to X PM Modi wrote, "BJP is a Karyakarta centric Party which works with the motto of India First! I renewed my Primary Membership of the Party and urge all Karyakartas to do the same. I invite people from all walks of life to join the BJP during the #BJPSadasyata2024 movement. You can give a missed call on 8800002024 or even join via the NaMo App. Together, let’s build a Viksit Bharat."

Speaking at the launch of the drive, he said the women's reservation law will be coming into force during the "kalkhand" (period) of the organisation that this membership campaign will build.

Modi was enrolled by BJP president J P Nadda as the first member of the drive in the presence of its senior leaders, including a host of Union ministers such as Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah.

He has often spoken about increasing women's support for the BJP and has asked the party to boost its outreach to them.

The prime minister asked party members to be innovative in enrolling new members and urged them to make border village fortresses for the BJP and focus on the tribals as well as the generation in the 18-25 years age group.

He said the young generation is not aware of the media headlines focussing on a host of scams 10 years ago, when the Congress-led UPA was in power, and they have only seen the new India, which is doing well in a host of sectors.

