PM Modi to inaugurate prestigious Raisina Dialogue today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Raisina Dialogue through a video message, in which Rwanda President Paul Kagame and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen will join as Chief Guests for the inaugural session. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will also participate in the conference, in one of the subsequent sessions.

The four-day Dialogue will be held virtually. It is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, held annually since 2016. It is jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation. The theme for the 2021 Edition is "#ViralWorld: Outbreaks, Outliers, and Out of Control".

Over the course of four days, the Dialogue will have panel conversations on five thematic pillars - Whose Multilateralism? Reconstructing the UN and Beyond, Securing and Diversifying Supply Chains, Global ‘Public Bads’: Holding Actors and Nations to Account, Infodemic: Navigating a ‘No-Truth’ World in the Age of Big Brother and The Green Stimulus: Investing in Gender, Growth, and Development.

The 2021 Edition will have 50 sessions with the participation of 150 speakers from 50 countries and multilateral organisations. More than 2000 attendees have pre-registered from over 80 countries and a large number of participants are likely to join the Dialogue through various social media platforms.

The event will also see the presence of Former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Abbott, and former Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark. Foreign Ministers of Portugal, Slovenia, Romania, Singapore, Nigeria, Japan, Italy, Sweden, Australia, Kenya, Chile, Maldives, Iran, Qatar, and Bhutan will also participate.

In the past six years, the Raisina Dialogue has grown in stature and profile to emerge as a leading global conference on international affairs. It attracts leading minds from the global strategic and policy-making community to discuss broader foreign policy and strategic issues facing the world.

