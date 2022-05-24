Our cooperation contributing to peace, stability in Indo-Pacific: PM Modi at Quad Summit | FULL TEXT

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi addresses Quad Summit, says 'free, open, inclusive' Indo-Pacific region getting encouraged

PM Modi at Quad Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Quad Leaders' Summit, that took place in Japan's Tokyo city. Speaking at the summit, he hailed the partnership amongst Quad countries, and said that a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region is getting encouraged, as a result of this partnership. PM Modi noted that Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in a short span of time.

Speaking at the summit, he hailed the Quad countries' contribution to vaccine delivery, climate action, and supply chain resilience among others, despite an outbreak of a global pandemic. He said, "Despite the adverse situation of COVID19, we've increased our coordination for vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, economic cooperation, and other areas. It has ensured peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific."

"Quad has made an important place for itself"

Highlighting that the Quad's scope has become extensive despite COVID-19 challenges, PM Modi said the mutual trust, and determination of the members countries including the US, Australia and Japan is giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers.

"Quad's scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust and our determination is giving new energy & enthusiasm to democratic powers," he added. "At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal of all of us," he added.

PM Modi congratulates Anthony Albanese

PM Modi also congratulated the newly-inducted Australian PM Anthony Albanese. Modi appreciated his presence at the Quad summit, within 24 hours of becoming PM. "Your presence amongst us 24 hrs after taking the oath reflects the strength of Quad friendship and your commitment towards it," Modi said.

What's on PM Modi's agenda?

The Quad nations comprise the United States, Japan, Australia, and India. Leaders of all four countries, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Japan PM Fumio Kishida, and Indian PM Narendra Modi were present at the Quad Leaders' summit today. PM Modi will hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida, and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.

The Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022. The leaders will review the progress of Quad initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration.

