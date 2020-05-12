'They are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19': PM Modi on International Nurses Day

Image Source : PTI 'They are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19': PM Modi on International Day of Nurse

On the occasion of International Nurses' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter and extended wishes and his gratitude for the nurses across the world. The prime minister said that the nurses are doing great work “towards defeating COVID-19”. He said that the nursing community is extremely hardworking and “personifies abundant compassion.”

“International Day of the Nurse is a special day to express gratitude to the phenomenal nurses working round the clock to keep our planet healthy. Presently, they are doing great work towards defeating COVID-19. We are extremely grateful to the nurses and their families,” the prime minister tweeted.

Inspired by Florence Nightingale, our hardworking nursing staff personify abundant compassion. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to keep working for welfare of nurses and devote greater attention to opportunities in this field so that there is no shortage of caregivers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2020

The PM reiterated the commitment towards working for the welfare of the nursing community and to ensure that more opportunities are available in the field.

Several other politicians and leaders lauded the nursing community for their selfless, indefatigable spirit.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said nurses are the backbone of the medical sector and their role in containing the spread of coronavirus is “remarkable”.

“On International Nurses Day, I express my gratitude towards all the nurses serving humanity across the world. Nurses are the backbone of our medical sector. Their role in containing the spread of COVID-19 is truly remarkable. India salutes our nurses for their tireless efforts,” the home minister tweeted.

On #InternationalNursesDay, I express my gratitude towards all the nurses serving humanity across the world. Nurses are the backbone of our medical sector. Their role in containing the spread of COVID-19 is truly remarkable. India salutes our nurses for their tireless efforts. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 12, 2020

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi described nurses as “the unsung heroes” and said that they are the first line of defence in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. He thanked the nurses community for working tirelessly, round the clock to save lives.

Across India our nurses are working tirelessly, around the clock, to help save lives. They are our unsung heroes, our first line of defence against the Covid19 virus.



On #InternationalNursesDay I thank & salute each & every one of them for their hard work & dedication. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 12, 2020

According to the Health Ministry, coronavirus India cases have crossed 70,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 70,756 including 2,293 deaths and 22,455 recovered. Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 4.2 million mark taking toll to 4,254,778 including 287,293 deaths while 1,527,109 patients have recovered, as per figures released by Worldometer.

