PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar awardees today

Ahead of Republic Day 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees at 12:00 noon on Monday through video conferencing. Formerly known as the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement, PMRBP is India's highest civilian honour for those under the age of 18.

This award is conferred, every year on Republic Day, to children with outstanding achievements in the fields of innovation, sports, arts and culture, social service, scholastic field, and bravery.

This year, as many as 32 applicants from across the country have been selected under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar.

Meanwhile, at least 100 meritorious students from schools and colleges will get a chance to see the Republic Day parade from the Prime Minister's box on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Education.

The students will also get to interact with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' after the parade.

