PM Modi's posters raised at pro-independence rally in Sindh province of Pakistan

Posters and placards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders were raised at a pro-freedom rally in Pakistan's Sindh province, news agency reported. The rally was organised in Sann town on Sunday on the occasion of 117th birth anniversary of Ghulam Murtaza Syed.

Participants of the rally raised pro-freedom slogans and displayed placards seeking the intervention of PM Modi and world leaders.

Besdies PM Modi, posters and placards of US President-elect Joe Biden, New Zealand PM Jacinda, France President Emmanuel Macron, British PM Boris Johnson and others were also raised by the participants. Protestors demanded their intervention for the freedom of Sindhudesh from Pakistan.

Protesters claimed that Sindh is the home of Indus Valley Civilisation and Vedic religion. It was illegitimately occupied by Britishers. Protestors said that they were delivered by the Britishers in the evil Islamist hands of Pakistan at the partition of India in 1947.

"Sindh wants freedom from Pakistan," the posters mentioned.

Ghulam Murtaza Syed was a prominent Sindhi politician. Knwon for his scholarly work, Syed proposed ideological groundwork for separate Sindhi identity and laying the foundations of Sindhudesh movement. He is regarded as one of the founding fathers of modern Sindhi nationalism.

