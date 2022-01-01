Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to release 10th installment of PM-KISAN today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 10th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Saturday. According to the details, the virtual event will begin at 12:30 pm today.

As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, this is in line with the government's continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroots-level farmers.

This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families, said PMO.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.

During the programme, the prime minister will also release an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crores to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.

The prime minister will interact with FPOs during the event and will also address the nation.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.

(With inputs from ANI)

