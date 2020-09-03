Image Source : PM MODI TWITTER ACCOUNT Twitter account of PM Modi's personal website hacked

The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

“Yes this account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall,” read one of the tweets posted on the account.

"I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with crypto currency, Kindly Donate eth to 0xae073DB1e5752faFF169B1ede7E8E94bF7f80Be6," read another tweet.

Twitter said it was aware of the activity and has taken steps to secure the compromised account. “We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted,” a Twitter spokeswoman said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage