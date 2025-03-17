PM Modi pays tribute to Debendra Pradhan: Know all about veteran politician Dr. Debendra Pradhan, a doctor by profession, had served as the Minister of State for Surface Transport and Agriculture in NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1999 to 2001.

Dr. Debendra Pradhan, the former Union Minister and father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, passed away today at the age of 84. He breathed his last around 10:30 AM at his son's residence in New Delhi, where he had been battling a prolonged illness. His death has left a significant void in the political and public life of Odisha and the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to Dr. Pradhan, acknowledging his contributions to the nation and offering condolences to the family. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister and son of the late leader, was present at the time of his passing, and has been deeply affected by the loss of his father.

Dr. Debendra Pradhan, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had a distinguished career in both the medical and political fields. A trained doctor, he completed his MBBS degree from the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in 1966. He initially worked as an Assistant Medical Officer at Dera in Talcher, before opting for voluntary retirement and beginning his private practice in 1973.

He entered politics in 1980 when he joined the BJP. Over the years, Dr. Pradhan held several key positions within the party, including serving as the president of the BJP's Odisha chapter on multiple occasions. His leadership skills were instrumental in strengthening the party in the state, and he earned widespread respect for his organizational capabilities.

Dr. Pradhan was elected to the 12th Lok Sabha in 1998 from the Deogarh Parliamentary Constituency in Odisha. Following his election, he was appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) for Surface Transport and Agriculture in the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, where he served from 1999 to 2001. He was later appointed the National Vice President of the BJP in 2001, further cementing his role as a significant figure in the party.

The passing of Dr. Pradhan has prompted an outpouring of tributes from political leaders. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described Dr. Pradhan as a "popular leader and efficient parliamentarian" who had contributed immensely to the development of the state. He praised his welfare work as a people's representative and his efforts in various key government roles.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed his grief, hailing Dr. Pradhan for his unparalleled organizational skills, his leadership in the state BJP, and his exemplary work in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. "With his demise, the state has lost an influential political leader and a popular figure," Patnaik said in his condolence message.

The body of Dr. Pradhan is expected to arrive in Bhubaneswar at around 4 PM today, and his last rites will be performed at Puri Swargadwar, in accordance with his wishes.

Dr. Debendra Pradhan’s legacy as a dedicated leader, a skilled administrator, and a compassionate doctor will be remembered by many in the political sphere, and his loss is deeply felt across Odisha and beyond.