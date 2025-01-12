PM Modi pays homage to Swami Vivekananda, visits exhibition at Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi visits exhibition at Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to spiritual leader and social reformer Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. He also visited 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue', being held as part of his efforts to bring one lakh youths having no political link in politics. The programme is being held on National Youth Day

PM paid homage to Swami Vivekananda

"Paying homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. An eternal inspiration for youth, he continues to ignite passion and purpose in young minds. We are committed to fulfilling his vision of a strong and developed India," PM's X post reads.

Born in 1863, Swami Vivekananda founded the renowned Ramakrishna Mission. His work on Vedanta and other segments of Hindu philosophy are highly valued.

PM attended Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conversated with the participants in the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue'. This program aligns with PM's Independence Day call to engage one lakh youths having no political affiliation in politics and provide them with a national platform to make their ideas for Viksit Bharat a reality.

In this dialogue, the young leaders are engaging in competitions, activities, and cultural and thematic presentations. It also includes deliberations on the themes led by mentors and domain experts. This program is also witnessing the cultural performances showcasing India's artistic heritage while symbolizing its modern advancements.

A total of 3,000 youths have been selected to participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue through the Viksit Bharat Challenge, a meticulously crafted, merit-based multi-level selection process to identify and showcase the most motivated and dynamic young voices from across the nation.

Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary

January 12 marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of the country’s most influential spiritual leaders and thinkers. The National Youth Day is celebrated every year on January 12 to mark the birth anniversery of Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda. It is also called Vivekananda Jayanti or Rashtriya Yuva Diwas.

Swami Vivekananda was was born as Narendranath Datta. He had delivered an iconic speech in Chicago, where he introduced Hinduism to the world.