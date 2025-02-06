PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event to feature Deepika Padukone, Sadhguru, Mary Kom among others

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parikhsha Pe Charcha is to be held on February 10.

The 'Parikhsha Pe Charcha' event which involves discussions about examinations, will be held in a new format and style this year. The interaction programme on examinations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will see the participation of many other experts. Celebrities and eminent personalities from all walks of life will be present at the 'Parikhsha Pe Charcha' event.

Dignitaries including Sadhguru, Mary Kom, Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Messy will be seen giving examination tips to students at the ‘Parikhsha Pe Charcha’ event. This is the 8th edition of PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha program. This year more than three crore students have registered to participate in this program.

'Parikhsha Pe Charcha' programme date

The new format of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be telecast on February 10. Along with PM Modi, other people from different fields will be seen giving tips to overcome stress during exams.

Generally, in this discussion held before board exams, till now only Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen giving tips to students to overcome stress related to exams. But this time these people will also be seen giving tips to students to stay stress free for exams

Who all will attend the 'Parikhsha Pe Charcha' event?

Several prominent people will take part in the programme, they include, Sadhguru, Deepika Padukone, Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, Rujuta Divekar, Sonali Sabharwal, FoodPharmer, Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar, Technical Guruji and Radhika Gupta.

PPC is an annual event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018.

Its seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, engaging participants from across the country and overseas.