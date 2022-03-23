PM on Birbhum: 'Would urge people of Bengal to never forgive perpetrators of such incidents'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Expressing his condolences over the violent incident in Birbhum district in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government would try and bring the perpetrators of the henious crime to books. Eight people were charred to death in Birbhum village on Tuesday morning.

"I express my condolences on the violent incident in Birbhum, West Bengal. I hope that the state government will definitely get those who committed such a heinous sin on the great land of Bengal punished," PM said.

Also, PM who participated in inauguration of 'Biplobi Bharat Gallery as a fitting tribute to the greats of the Indian freedom movement,' added, "I would also urge the people of Bengal to never forgive the perpetrators of such incidents, those who encourage such criminals."

He also assured all possible help from the Centre, "On behalf of the central government, I assure the state that whatever help it wants will be provided to the criminals in getting them punished at the earliest."

