PM Modi to address Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) on Wednesday via video-conferencing. Modi will deliver his speech at the three-day event at 12.30 pm. It is the flagship event of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM).

The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17 to 19. The theme of this year's event is 'Shaping the future towards a better normal'. The event will see 1,600 participants from more than 30 countries showcasing more than 30 products. As per the NTLF, it is a platform which has been the voice of the 190 billion dollar industry ecosystem.

The NASSCOM website mentions that the focus is to create a platform for an immersive learning experience through NTLF 2021 as it embraces the hyper virtual world.

NTLF 2021 with the overarching theme 'Shaping the future towards a better normal' aims to achieve three key objectives -- mark a celebration of technology which has served as a backbone to boost businesses during the crisis, drawing a roadmap for the way ahead towards building a better future and bringing out the importance of trust and responsible technology in this hyper virtual world.

