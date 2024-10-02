PM Modi's mementos e-auction extended by a month | Check new date here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Narendra Modi

E-auction of gifts: The e-auction of over 600 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which began on his birthday on September 17, has been extended until October 31, the Ministry of Culture informed on Wednesday. This auction was originally scheduled until October 2, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Interested individuals can register and join the auction via the official website: https://pmmementos.gov.in/.

The e-auction showcases a unique collection of mementos received by Prime Minister Modi reflects the rich cultural, spiritual and historical heritage of India.

What are available for e-auction?

The items on offer encompass an array of traditional art forms, showcasing vibrant paintings, intricate sculptures, indigenous handicrafts and captivating folk and tribal artifacts with prices ranging from as low as Rs 600 to as high as Rs 8.26 lakh. Among these treasures are items traditionally bestowed as symbols of honour and respect, including traditional angavastras, shawls, headgear and ceremonial swords.

Notable items such as Khaadi shawls, Silver Filigree, Mata Ni Pachedi Art, Gond Art and Madhubani Art add further depth to the offerings, representing the diverse cultural heritage of India. A key feature of the auction is the sports memorabilia from Para Olympics, 2024. Each sports memorabilia celebrates the extraordinary athleticism and determination of the athletes, serving as a testament to their hard work and resilience. This memorabilia not only honours their achievements but also inspires future generations.

Ram Darbar idol costs Rs 2.76 lakh

The highest-priced mementos include encased sports shoes from Paralympic bronze medalists Ajeet Singh, Simran Sharma, and silver medalist Nishad Kumar, along with a signed cap from silver medalist Sharad Kumar, all priced at approximately Rs 2.86 lakh.

Additionally, a badminton racket from Paralympic bronze medalists Nithya Sre Sivan and Sukant Kadam, and a discus from silver medalist Yogesh Khatuniya, are each priced at Rs 5.50 lakh. Other notable items include a model of the Ram Temple valued at Rs 5.50 lakh, a peacock statue at Rs 3.30 lakh, a Ram Darbar statue at Rs 2.76 lakh, and a silver veena at Rs 1.65 lakh. The lowest-priced mementos are cotton angavastrams, caps, and shawls, each priced at Rs 600.

The current e-auction marks the sixth edition in a series of successful auctions, initially launched in January 2019. As with previous editions, the proceeds from this edition of the auction will also be contributing to the Namami Gange Project. The latter is the flagship initiative of the Union Government dedicated to the conservation and restoration of our national river, the Ganga, and the protection of its fragile ecosystem. The funds generated through this auction will provide support to this worthy cause, strengthening our commitment to preserving our environment.

