PM Modi meets Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya, discuses development, fishermen's welfare On the fishermen's issue, Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya said, "That is an ongoing issue and something that needs to be discussed. We need to protect the livelihoods of our fishermen as well, but we understand that that's a sensitive issue and we will continue to talk about it..."

New Delhi:

PM Modi on Friday met Sri Lankan counterpart Harini Amarasuriya and discussed education, women's empowerment, innovation, development cooperation, and the welfare of fishermen.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Glad to welcome Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Harini Amarasuriya. Our discussions covered a broad range of areas, including education, women's empowerment, innovation, development cooperation and welfare of our fishermen. As close neighbours, our cooperation holds immense importance for the prosperity of our two peoples as well as the shared region."

Many collaborations underway with India, says Sri Lankan PM

After meeting PM Modi, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya said, "...It was very good. We discussed how we can continue to maintain the good relations that we have established. He asked me about my visit to India and what I have done, and we are going to meet again this evening. So it was a good conversation. We already have many collaborations underway. There's been support from India for infrastructure development in education. However, we also discussed the possibility of forming more institutional collaborations. And he gave me quite a few ideas, Prime Minister Modi, about the education reforms that are going on here. We discussed our respective policies."

Sri Lankan PM says something needs to be done on fishermen's issue

On the fishermen's issue, she said, "That is an ongoing issue and something that needs to be discussed. We need to protect the livelihoods of our fishermen as well, but we understand that that's a sensitive issue and we will continue to talk about it..."

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and discussed ways to bolster cooperation between the two countries.

Sri Lankan PM meets S Jaishankar

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet PM Harini Amarasuriya of Sri Lanka this morning in Delhi. Discussed India's continued support to Sri Lanka and strengthening our cooperation in education & capacity building."

Talking about the purpose of her visit, PM Amarasuriya said it was aimed at "further increasing and strengthening our (India-Sri Lanka) relationship.

"The Sri Lankan leader, who is on her maiden visit to India as Prime Minister, also visited Hindu College in New Delhi, where she once studied. During her interaction with students, she reflected on her time at the institution and expressed optimism about the country's youth, saying, "It is lovely to be back. It is lovely to see the current students. I become so hopeful when I see them."

Amarasuriya calls for transforming political culture

Addressing students at the University of Delhi, Amarasuriya called for transforming political culture by rooting out corruption and nepotism while encouraging young citizens to remain engaged in politics.

"Let's change what we don't like about politics, the cultures of some political parties, the corruption, the nepotism, the distance from normal, ordinary citizens. Let's change that, but don't reject politics, because without politics, you won't be able to change the world, and that's what we have to do," she said.