PM Modi meets Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge at his office in Parliament

A meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was held in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the Parliament. The meeting is being held regarding the appointment of the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Notably, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman are the members of the committee that deliberates and appoints the chairperson of NHRC.

However, in the meeting underway, only the prime minister, the Lok Sabha Speaker and the LoPs of both houses are present. The committee will also appoint the members of NHRC. Notably, after the term of former NHRC chairman Arun Kumar Mishra was completed on June 1 this year, committee member Vijaya Bharathi Sayani was appointed as the acting chairperson.

Mishra served as the eighth chairperson of the rights committee and was appointed to the panel's top post in June 2021. He is a former Supreme Court judge and is also the first non-CJI to be appointed to the NHRC chief post since the amendment of the Protection of Human Rights Act in 2019.