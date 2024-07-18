PM Modi meets BJP staffers at party headquarters ahead of key elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP president JP Nadda welcomes PM Modi at party headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met BJP staffers at the party's headquarters in New Delhi ahead of by-polls in Uttar Pradesh and assembly elections in a few states, including Maharashtra and Haryana. The prime minister praised their efforts and encouraged them to put in their best following his return to power for a third straight term.

PM Modi lauded their work and spoke of the party's successful journey over the decades, sources said.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, "Today, Prime Minister Modi came to the BJP HQ to meet our staff, many of who have been working for the party for decades. They have seen the party rise from 2 seats to 303, when we just had one Ambassador car to now a fleet."

It was an emotional moment for them to be recognised, he added.

PM Modi was greeted by BJP president J P Nadda as he arrived at its headquarters. He had shown a similar gesture after the BJP's 2019 poll win as well.

BJP looks to put its house in order in Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary met PM on Wednesday and is believed to have briefed him on a host of issues related to the party's organisational matters in the politically crucial state. Chaudhary and the state's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had met BJP national president Nadda separately on Tuesday amid signs of dissonant voices emerging from within the party in the state where it suffered shock losses in the Lok Sabha polls at the hands of the SP-Congress alliance.