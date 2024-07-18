Congress, Samajwadi Party to contest Uttar Pradesh bypolls together, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav during a public meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly byelections 2024: Continuing with its Lok Sabha formula, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress are likely to contest the upcoming Assembly byelections in Uttar Pradesh together, sources said.

The Congress UP chief has called a meeting on July 21 of district presidents of all the seats where the byelections are due to be held.

During this meeting, the ground situation on all these seats will be discussed and only after this, the decision on seat-sharing between the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) will be taken.

10 Assembly seats will go for byelections in Uttar Pradesh. The dates for the bypolls are yet to be announced. The upcoming byelections are going to be an acid test for the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state after the saffron party faced a setback in the state in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Which seats are going for byelections in Uttar Pradesh?

Assembly seats where byelections are going to be conducted are:

Katehari in Ambedkar Nagar Karhal in Mainpuri Milkipur in Ayodhya Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar Ghaziabad Majhawan in Mirzapur Sisamau in Kanpur Nagar Khair in Aligarh Phulpur in Prayagraj Kundarki in Moradabad

