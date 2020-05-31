Image Source : PTI Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation at 11 am; focus likely on UNLOCK-1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through the 65th edition of his Mann Ki Baat at 11:00 am today. With today being the last day of lockdown 4.0 the focus of the talk will likely be on the way ahead for India. The government has already announced the 'Unlock-1' guidelines that will be followed for the next month as economic activities look set to resume in a phased manner.

PM Modi will most likely deliberate on how India should and will tackle to coronavirus pandemic going forward along with the resumption of economic activities. As of Saturday, India has had 1.73 lakh coronavirus cases and 4,971.

Do tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/b71yh2NTox — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2020

In the last Mann ki Baat address on April 26, PM Modi had said that wearing masks and maintaining public hygiene will have to become India's new reality. The prime minister had cautioned the citizens against feeling complacent about the disease as it is far from over.

