 Live tv
PM Modi lauds health workers involved in COVID-19 vaccination

The Prime Minister was responding to a tweet by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who had posted a video of health workers carrying the vaccines and navigating a tough terrain, and said their contribution in keeping the country safe will be remembered forever. 

New Delhi Published on: October 09, 2021 23:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded health workers who went to different heights to successfully carry out the nation's vaccination drive. He was responding to a tweet by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who had posted a video of health workers carrying the vaccines and navigating a tough terrain and said their contribution in keeping the country safe will be remembered forever. 

"This is just one example of the monumental effort put in by every stakeholder to ensure our fellow citizens get vaccinated. Kudos to each and every person who is making India’s vaccination drive a success," the Prime Minister tweeted. 

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 94.62 crores on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).  More than 60 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7:00 pm today, as per the ministry.

"The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," said MoHFW.

