PM Modi lists out 'sins' of Congress towards Ambedkar: 'Nehru campaigned against him, denied him Bharat Ratna'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a scathing attack on the Congress listed out its 'sins' towards BR Ambedkar and accused it of denying the 'Father of the Constitution' a Bharat Ratna and added that the party can no longer hide its misdeeds of several years. Congress members had sought an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks which they claimed were an insult to BR Ambedkar.

"If Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr. Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken!. The people of India have seen time and again how one Party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar and humiliate the SC/ST communities."

He went on to list out the Congress' sins towards Dr Ambedkar and said, "The list of the Congress' sins towards Dr. Ambedkar includes: Getting him defeated in elections not once but twice, Pandit Nehru campaigning against him and making his loss a prestige issue, Denying him a Bharat Ratna, Denying his portrait a place of pride in Parliament’s Central Hall, Congress can try as they want but they can’t deny that the worst massacres against SC/ST Communities have happened under their regimes. For years, they sat in power but did nothing substantive to empower the SC and ST communities."

"It is due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar that we are what we are!," he added.

Reaffirming his government's commitment towards the SC/STs and Dr Ambedkar's vision, PM Narendra Modi said, "Our Government has worked tirelessly to fulfil the vision of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar over the last decade. Take any sector - be it removing 25 crore people from poverty, strengthening the SC/ST Act, our Government’s flagship programmes like Swachh Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ujjwala Yojana and more, each of them has touched the lives of the poor and marginalised. Our Government has worked to develop Panchteerth, the five iconic places associated with Dr. Ambedkar."

He concluded his post on X by saying, "For decades, there was a pending issue on land for Chaitya Bhoomi. Not only did our Government resolve the issue, I have gone to pray there as well. We have also developed 26, Alipur Road in Delhi, where Dr. Ambedkar spent his last years. The house where he lived in London has also been acquired by the Government. When it comes to Dr. Ambedkar, our respect and reverence is absolute."