PM Modi likely to visit US next month to attend UNGA session, may meet Trump PM Modi will likely visit the US next month to address the 80th UNGA session. According to the provisional list of speakers for the debate of the UNGA session, the Prime Minister's address will take place on September 26.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit New York next month, where he is supposed to address a high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The 80th UNGA session will begin on September 9, and the high-level General Debate will run from September 23-29.

According to the provisional list of speakers for the high-level debate of the 80th session of the General Assembly, India's Head of Government (HG) will address the session on the morning of September 26. In addition to this, heads of China, Pakistan, Israel and Bangladesh will also address the session on September 26.

US President Donald Trump will address the UNGA session on September 23. This is going to be his first address from the UNGA podium in his second term. However, this is a provisional list of speakers, and the schedule may change in the next few weeks.

According to source, PM Modi and Trump may also hold a meeting on sidelines of the UNGA session.

PM Modi last visited US in February

PM Modi had previously visited the US in February this year for a bilateral meeting with Trump. Later, the two issued a joint statement, announcing plans to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by the fall of 2025.

Trump imposes 50% tariffs

While India and the US were negotiating the BTA, Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India, citing New Delhi's decision to purchase Russian oil and weaponry, a move he alleged is fueling the war in Ukraine. Later, he further imposed a 25 per cent additional levy on India, which will come into effect from August 27.

India, however, has criticised the tariffs imposed by Trump and called them "unjustified and unreasonable". In a statement, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that the central government will take all steps necessary to protect the country's "national interests and economic security".

India has also received support from the international community, including Russia and China, for its stand. However, Trump has justified the tariffs imposed by him and has even claimed that his move has severely affected the Russian economy.