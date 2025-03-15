PM Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman to release tomorrow: 'One of the most powerful conversations of my life' PM Narendra Modi’s exclusive podcast with AI researcher Lex Fridman will be released on March 16. The 3-hour conversation covers Modi’s early life, leadership journey, and AI’s future. Fridman calls it “one of the most powerful” discussions of his life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-anticipated podcast with renowned MIT scientist and AI researcher Lex Fridman is set to release on Sunday, March 16. Fridman, who hosts the globally popular Lex Fridman Podcast, described his conversation with the Indian leader as “one of the most powerful” he has ever had.

Lex Fridman announces podcast on social media

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Fridman shared the news with his followers, writing: "I had an epic 3-hour podcast conversation with @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India. It was one of the most powerful conversations of my life. It’ll be out tomorrow."

PM Modi urges citizens to tune in

Responding to Fridman’s post, PM Modi urged people to listen to what he called a “fascinating conversation.” He revealed that the podcast will cover a wide range of topics, including:

His childhood and early years

Time spent in the Himalayas

His journey in public life

Fridman's first Indian PM interview

Lex Fridman, known for his longform, in-depth interviews, has previously hosted global thought leaders, including:

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Joe Rogan

Yuval Noah Harari

He first announced his podcast with PM Modi in January, building anticipation for the episode.

PM Modi's second podcast appearance

This marks PM Modi’s second podcast appearance, following his conversation with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath two months ago. However, this is the first time he has engaged with a Western podcaster, signaling a growing global interest in his leadership and vision.

With the podcast set to premiere tomorrow, political observers and tech enthusiasts alike are eager to hear Modi’s insights on leadership, governance, and technology.

