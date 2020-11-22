Image Source : PTI PM Modi lays foundation stone for water-supply projects in UP's Mirzapur, Sonbhadra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing. He also interacted with village water and sanitation committee members during the event.

At the event, PM Modi said if there is any region that was neglected for decades after independence, then it is this region that was neglected the most. "Be it Vindhyachal or Bundelkhand -despite having a lot of resources, these regions became regions of deficiencies. In spite of having several rivers, these regions came to be known as the most thirsty & drought-affected regions. So many people were forced to migrate from here," he said.



UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion. Addressing the event, he said,"In 70 years drinking water supply projects could be regulated only in 398 villages in Vindhya region. Today we are here to take forward such projects in over 3,000 villages of the region."

The projects will provide tap water connections in all rural households of 2,995 villages and will benefit about 42 lakh population of these districts.



Village water and sanitation committees have been constituted in all these villages, and they will have the responsibility of operation and maintenance. The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 5,555.38 crore.

The projects are planned to be completed in 24 months under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' announced by the prime minister on August 15 last year.

The projects aim at providing functional household tap connections to every rural house of the country by 2024.

