PM Modi lauds Saudi Arabia as 'trusted friend and strategic ally' ahead of key visit PM Modi described Saudi Arabia as “a trusted friend and strategic ally,” highlighting the significant growth in bilateral ties since the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council in 2019.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the “limitless potential” of India’s strengthening relationship with Saudi Arabia as he arrives in Jeddah for a two-day visit—his third to the Kingdom since 2016.

In an interview with Arab News ahead of his arrival, PM Modi described Saudi Arabia as “a trusted friend and strategic ally,” highlighting the significant growth in bilateral ties since the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council in 2019.

“Our partnership has limitless potential,” PM Modi said. "In a world full of uncertainties, our bond stands strong, as a pillar of stability.” He praised Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman’s leadership, calling him “a strong advocate of our bilateral ties” and a visionary who has inspired global admiration through the reforms under Vision 2030.

Here is the complete text from PM Modi's interview to Arab News:

“Every time I have met him, His Royal Highness has left a deep impression on me. His insights, his forward-thinking vision, and his passion for fulfilling the aspirations of his people are truly remarkable,” he said.

Highlighting shared economic ambitions, Modi noted that trade between the two countries had grown even amid global challenges, with energy, agriculture and fertilizers as key sectors. He welcomed deeper integration of Saudi and Indian businesses, particularly in emerging sectors like green hydrogen and technology. “Indian companies have also maintained a strong presence across various sectors in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Modi congratulated the Kingdom for winning the bids to host World Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2034, describing the dual successes as a matter of “immense pride.” He also pointed to growing defense cooperation and landmark joint military exercises as signs of increasing strategic trust.

On the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), launched during the G20 Summit in September 2023, Modi said the project would be “a key catalyst of commerce, connectivity and growth in the entire region.”

In a statement, the Indian government said the visit “reflects the importance India attaches to its bilateral relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Q) Saudi-India ties are on an upswing. How do you assess the progress made in the strengthening of bilateral relations since the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council in 2019?

A) First of all, I want to thank His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his kind invitation. I am delighted to be here on my third visit. I take great pride in our relations with Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of India’s most valued partners — a maritime neighbor, a trusted friend and a strategic ally.

Our connection is not new. It is rooted in civilizational exchanges that go back to centuries. From ideas to trade, there has been a constant flow between our two great nations.

Our relations have been on an upward trajectory since 2014. I fondly recall that in 2016, I had the honor of receiving The Order of King Abdulaziz from His Majesty King Salman.

The formation of the Strategic Partnership Council in 2019 marked a major milestone. Since then, cooperation between us has expanded across many sectors. And let me tell you, this is just the beginning. Our partnership has limitless potential.

What anchors our relationship is mutual trust and goodwill. In a world full of uncertainties, our bond stands strong, as a pillar of stability. I truly believe these are promising times for India-Saudi Arabia ties. And, I must say, the Saudi leadership has played a vital role in strengthening this partnership.

India and Saudi Arabia will keep moving forward together — for peace, progress and prosperity, not just for our people, but for the entire world.

Q) Given your previous seven meetings with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, how would you characterize the personal rapport between the leadership of both countries? Has his rapport influenced the bilateral relationship in any way?

A) Every time I have met him, His Royal Highness has left a deep impression on me. His insights, his forward-thinking vision, and his passion for fulfilling the aspirations of his people are truly remarkable.

Under his leadership, Saudi Arabia has undergone tremendous social and economic transformation. The reforms he has undertaken have not just inspired the region, but also caught the attention of the entire world. One can see the transformational changes in the country under Vision 2030 in a very short period.

I value the personal warmth and trust we share. And, yes, this personal rapport has naturally translated into how both countries give priority to our partnership. He is a strong advocate of our bilateral ties. He has been a great supporter of the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia and our people living in Saudi Arabia deeply admire him.

When we talk, we focus on making this partnership future-ready. Jeddah has had a special connection with India. For centuries, this famed city has been one of the principal arteries for our trade and people-to-people exchanges. As a gateway to Makkah, for ages, our pilgrims have walked the by-lanes of Jeddah on their holy journey for Hajj and Umrah.

Q) Saudi Arabia is India’s fifth-largest trading partner. What initiatives are being considered to further diversify and expand this economic partnership so that both countries can better face challenges together?

A) Our economic ties are as old as the monsoon winds. Given the proximity of our nations and the complementarity of our economies, there is a natural connect. That is why even during global challenges, our trade ties have not just survived, but they have grown.

While sectors like energy, agriculture and fertilizers are the main areas of our trade, efforts at diversification have borne fruits. Indian businesses and Saudi industry are building stronger connections.

Building stronger connect between our businesses and industry and enhancing investment partnership is adding resilience to this relationship. Saudi Arabia is a leading energy partner for India. Likewise, India is contributing to food security in Saudi Arabia. I am told people in Saudi Arabia prefer Indian rice! India too loves Saudi dates.

I also see several complementarities between Saudi Vision 2030 and India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 (Developed India 2047 initiative).

Bilateral investments between our countries have also been increasing. Today, the Indian growth story offers immense opportunities for Saudi majors to invest and partner, from space economy to global supply chain collaborations.

Indian companies have also maintained a strong presence across various sectors in Saudi Arabia. They are playing a crucial role in the realization of Saudi Vision 2030.

Our goal is to enhance this connect.

India and Saudi Arabia are working on a Bilateral Investment Treaty. The proposed Free Trade Agreement between India and GCC has immense potential to transform the economic relationship between India and Saudi Arabia, and the region in general.