PM Modi, Kharge share rare laugh at Ambedkar tribute event | WATCH

New Delhi:

A rare and warm moment unfolded in Parliament as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge shared a friendly exchange, complete with a handshake and a laugh, during a gathering to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. The interaction took place at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament complex, where top leaders had assembled to pay tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary.

Visuals from the event showed PM Modi greeting leaders before walking up to Kharge. The two shook hands, exchanged a few words, and were even seen sharing a light moment, smiling and laughing together.

Watch the video

PM Modi’s interaction with Rahul Gandhi

This is not the first such moment in recent days. Earlier, PM Modi was also seen briefly interacting with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, where both leaders exchanged a few polite words before continuing with their schedules.

Leaders remember Ambedkar’s legacy

The occasion saw the presence of several prominent leaders, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who joined in offering floral tributes to Ambedkar.

Marking the occasion, PM Modi paid tribute to Ambedkar on social media, saying, “His efforts towards nation-building are deeply motivating. His life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society.”

Kharge described Ambedkar as the force behind India’s “moral and Constitutional soul,” while Rahul Gandhi highlighted the importance of protecting his ideals, stating that he would continue to defend the Constitution and its core values.