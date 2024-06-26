Parliament Session: PM Modi introduces Council of Ministers to Lok Sabha | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi speaks in the House during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced his newly formed Council of Ministers to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday in a significant parliamentary move. Prime Minister Modi formally presented the members of his cabinet to the Lower House of Parliament, marking the commencement of their official duties.

Meanwhile, PM Modi congratulated Om Birla on his re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker, expressing confidence in his ability to guide parliamentarians and fulfill the people's expectations. The House elected Birla through a voice vote, with the opposition fielding Congress member K Suresh as their candidate.

Bipartisan support

Modi, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, escorted Birla to the Speaker's chair, highlighting a rare moment of bipartisan harmony after a contentious day between the ruling alliance and opposition parties over the election.

Praise for Birla’s tenure

Modi lauded Birla for his conduct as Speaker in the previous Lok Sabha, noting that he presided over a period marked by historic decisions. Birla is the first Speaker since Balram Jakhar (1980-1989) to get another term after serving a full tenure.

Historic achievements

The prime minister highlighted the 17th Lok Sabha's achievements, including the passage of landmark legislations like the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', Jammu Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, and three new criminal laws. He praised Birla for ensuring 97% productivity in the previous Lok Sabha, the highest in 25 years.

Commitment to democracy

Modi emphasised Birla's role in maintaining the dignity and decorum of the House during the Covid-19 period and his personal concern for members during the pandemic. He also praised Birla's leadership during the inauguration of the new Parliament building and the successful P-20 conference of G-20 legislative body presiding officers.

Looking ahead

Modi expressed immense confidence in the 18th Lok Sabha's ability to serve the people and fulfill their aspirations under Birla's leadership, and conveyed his best wishes to Birla for his pivotal role.

