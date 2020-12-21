PM Narendra Modi addresses India-Japan Samvad Conference

Image Source : PTI PM Modi to address India-Japan Samvad Conference today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi currently addressing the India-Japan Samvad Conference via a video link. Ahead of his address, PM Modi said that the forum has grown immensely over the last years and it has contributes to discourses around furthering global peace.

This Samvad Conference revolves around the need to build the future of Asia on the positive influence of traditions of non-violence and democracy in Asia.

The first conference, Samvad-I, was held in New Delhi in 2015, at Bodh Gaya. During Samvad I, leading scholars, religious leaders, academics, and political personalities had exchanged views on conflict avoidance and environmental consciousness.

