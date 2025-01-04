PM Modi inaugurates Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025, highlights vision for a developed India

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday, emphasizing the pivotal role of rural India in achieving the vision of a developed nation. The event celebrates rural innovation, resilience, and progress under the theme "Building a Resilient Rural India for a Viksit Bharat 2047" and the motto "गांव बढ़े, तो देश बढ़े" (When villages grow, the nation prospers).

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “The prosperity of villages is crucial for the development of the nation. The more self-reliant and progressive our rural areas become, the stronger our journey toward a developed India by 2047.”

Key highlights of Mahotsav

The Grameen Bharat Mahotsav, running from January 4th to 9th, is a platform to showcase the best of rural India's innovations, arts, and entrepreneurship. Organized to underline the importance of rural development in India's growth story, the event is set to feature:

Exhibitions: Displaying innovations and sustainable solutions from rural India.

Displaying innovations and sustainable solutions from rural India. Artisan Interaction: PM Modi personally interacted with several artisans, appreciating their craftsmanship and initiatives that reflect India’s rich cultural heritage.

PM Modi personally interacted with several artisans, appreciating their craftsmanship and initiatives that reflect India’s rich cultural heritage. Workshops and Panels: Discussions on empowering rural communities, leveraging technology, and enhancing agricultural productivity.

Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

The Mahotsav aligns with India’s long-term vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s focus on key rural development initiatives, including better infrastructure, enhanced access to education and healthcare, and promoting entrepreneurship.

The event also aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural sectors by fostering partnerships and encouraging investment in rural India.

Empowering rural artisans and entrepreneurs

During his interaction, PM Modi lauded the artisans and entrepreneurs contributing to rural economies. He underscored the importance of promoting indigenous products globally, adding, "The world is looking at India with admiration. Our villages, with their talent and traditions, hold the key to shaping this admiration into sustained partnerships."