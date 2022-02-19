PM Modi inaugurates Gobar-Dhan plant: In 5 points, know all about Asia's biggest Bio-CNG unit in Indore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a 550-tonne capacity 'gobar-dhan' Bio-CNG plant in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The plant, named as Govardhan plant, is based on the concept of waste-to-wealth innovation. The plant is in line with the Swachh Bharat Mission. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, among others, were present at the inauguration.
Here’s all you need to know about Indore’s Gobar-Dhan plant:
- Situated on the Devguradia trenching ground, the plant has the capacity to treat 550 tonnes per day of segregated wet organic waste. It is expected to produce around 17,000 kg per day of CNG and 100 tonnes per day of organic compost, the PMO informed.
- The plant is based on zero-landfill models, whereby no rejects would be generated. Additionally, the project is expected to yield multiple environmental benefits- reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, providing green energy along with organic compost as fertilizer.
- Gobar Dhan plant will enable operation for 400 city buses and 1,500 small vehicles on CNG. During the inauguration, the Prime Minister said that this campaign will help a lot towards making India's cities clean, pollution-free, clean energy.
- PM Modi said that the government is working on introducing 75 more Bio-CNG plants in 75 other districts and villages to benefit farmers in the animal husbandry sector. He further said that whether it is the wet waste that comes out of the houses in the city, the garbage from the livestock and farms in the village, all this is in a way cow dung.
