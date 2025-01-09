PM Modi inaugurates 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, says 'Future is not in war, it is in Buddha'

Follow us on Image Source : X Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Odisha on Thursday. Speaking at the event, he also highlighted the significance of the occasion, mentioning that the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj will commence in just a few days. He also noted the upcoming festivals of Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu, emphasising the joyous atmosphere prevailing across the country. In his address, the Prime Minister also praised Odisha's profound cultural and historical heritage, noting its significant contributions to global trade and spirituality.

PM Modi also remarked on the ancient maritime connections of Odisha, where traders travelled to distant regions such as Bali, Sumatra, and Java. He highlighted that the tradition of the Bali Yatra is still celebrated to honour these historical ties. Referring to Odisha's spiritual essence, he spoke about Dhauli, a symbol of peace, where Emperor Ashoka embraced non-violence after the Kalinga War. “In an era when empires were built through the force of arms, Emperor Ashoka chose the path of peace here in Odisha. It is this legacy that inspires India today to advocate for a future rooted not in war, but in the teachings of Buddha,” PM Modi said.

PM highlights historical importance of Jan 9

The Prime Minister further pointed out the historical importance of January 9, marking the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from abroad in 1915, which laid the foundation for India's freedom struggle. His remarks echoed the festive mood surrounding the event, enhanced by the presence of Indian diaspora members from around the world. As per PM Modi, this edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, holds special significance as it coincides with the birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He credited Vajpayee's vision for the development and success of this program, paying tribute to the former Prime Minister’s lasting impact on India’s global engagement and outreach to the diaspora.

About Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar. The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention.

