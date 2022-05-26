PM Modi in Chennai: CM Stalin seeks Tamil Nadu exemption from NEET, lists demands | Key points

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his address, sought a raise in funding for the state and outlined that Tamil Nadu's growth is unique as it is based not merely on economic parameters but on the 'Dravidian model' of inclusive growth.

PM Modi in Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Chennai, and laid the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore. Greeting the PM and addressing the workers, Chief Minister M K Stalin listed a set of key demands on behalf of Tamil Nadu: He urged the PM to exempt the state from NEET, and asked Modi to release pending GST dues.

CM's demands

The Chief Minister, during his address, also sought that Tamil should be announced as an official language in the High Court. He asked the PM to return the central GST dues of Rs 14,006 Crores to the state. Stalin also appealed to get back Katchatheevu Island from (Sri Lanka) to "get fishermen to fish freely in our sea".

Stalin said Tamil Nadu's growth trajectory is unique as it is not only about economic growth, but it's about all-inclusive growth driven by social justice and equality, which is the 'Dravidian model'. Emphasizing on cooperative federalism, Stalin demanded that the Central government enhance funding for Tamil Nadu projects.

Modi unveils projects

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation 5 projects worth over Rs 2,960 crore, in the presence of Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister L Murugan, and Chief Minister M K Stalin. The program also witnessed the inauguration of 1,152 houses constructed as part of the Light House Project-Chennai, built for Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

The 4-lane double-decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4), of about 21 km would be built at a cost of over Rs 5,850 crore ensuring the round-the-clock movement of cargo vehicles to Chennai port.

The 94 km long 4 lanes Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31 km long 2-lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227, at a cost of around Rs 3870 crore and Rs 720 crore respectively, would help provide seamless connectivity in the region.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of a Multi-Modal Logistic Park in Chennai worth around Rs 1430 crore. It would provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities. Quoting a couplet from Tamil classic Tirukkural, Union Minister L Murugan hailed Modi as a leader who has fulfilled his assurances perfectly in sync with the promises made.

Modi's Tamil pitch

The Prime Minister also praised Tamil, while in Chennai, and said that the language is eternal, and the culture of Tamilians is global. The PM quoted Subramania Bharathi, a renowned poet, and sang praises of the language. He said that in every field someone from Tamil Nadu was excelling.

Pointing to the new schemes including those launched and the foundation stone for new projects, he underscored the importance of infrastructure development both social and physical and added the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway would connect two key centers of economic growth.

A grand welcome to the PM

The Tamil Nadu BJP gave a rousing reception to Modi, who is on his maiden visit to the state after the ruling DMK government assumed office in May 2021.

BJP supporters hailed Modi by raising slogans like 'Modi Ji Vaazhga,' (Long live Modi) and DMK cadres welcomed Chief Minister M K Stalin by showering praise on him and raised slogans including 'Thanga Thalapathi Vaazhga' (Long live our commander with a golden heart).

