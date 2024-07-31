'Must hear': PM Modi heaps praise on Anurag Thakur's Lok Sabha speech, says perfect mix of facts and humour

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP MP Anurag Thakur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended BJP MP Anurag Thakur's speech in the Lok Sabha, calling it a "must hear" as he effectively countered the address made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Anurag Thakur's heated exchanges with Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday made headlines.

Describing it as "a perfect mix of facts and humour," PM Modi said that the BJP leader has exposed the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance. "This speech by my young and energetic colleague Anurag Thakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance," PM Modi said on X.

In another post on X, Prime Minister Modi lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply to the budget discussion. "FM @nsitharaman presents a very comprehensive picture of this year's Budget and what it offers for every section of society. She reiterates our Government's commitment to growth and reforms," he wrote on X.

Anurag Thakur's apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi's caste triggers row

Anurag Thakur defended the BJP's lotus symbol and launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during the discussion on the Union Budget on Tuesday. Thakur had hit back at Gandhi over his speech in the Lok Sabha. Thakur's apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi's caste during a discussion on the Union Budget triggered an ugly spat between the opposition and treasury benches.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's statements on Mahabharata, Thakur called the Congress leader an "accidental" Hindu and advised him not to be a "reel" leader.

The BJP member said Gandhi's knowledge about Mahabharata too could be accidental and might have referred to the texts written by "Uncle Sam" or someone might have handed him a note.

Thakur alleged that the definition of OBCs for the Congress is "Only Brother-in-law Commission" and not Other Backward Classes. He also referred to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's opposition to reservation for OBCs.

The BJP leader aimed to counter Rahul Gandhi's comments by invoking references to Chakravyuh and its characters, using them to criticise the Congress party. He highlighted alleged scandals during previous Congress governments and past criticisms of caste quotas to challenge Gandhi.

The BJP leader's questioning of Gandhi's caste in relation to the caste census stirred controversy in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi condemned it as an insult but affirmed his commitment to advocating for a caste census despite the provocation.

Rahul Gandhi reacts

Rahul Gandhi reacted sharply to Thakur's insinuations, asserting that the former minister insulted him and emphasised his commitment to pushing for a nationwide caste census. "Anurag Thakur insulted me and I don't want any apology from him. Abuse or insult me as hard as you can but don't forget we will pass the caste census in this Parliament for sure," the Leader of the Opposition said.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav questioned Thakur for his statement and described it as inappropriate. "How can you ask anybody's caste," he asked.

