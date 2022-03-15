PM Modi hails 'The Kashmir Files', says movies should also be made on Mahatma Gandhi ideals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said movies on celebrities and major events after independence should be made, just like the Kashmir Files. Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's latest release "The Kashmir Files", is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, as a film with universal appeal.

Hailing the movie, PM while chairing the BJP parliamentary meeting, said, "Through such films, people come to know about the truth and understand who was responsible for any incidents in the past. Who exploited or who did the correct thing, films like these try to project." He also added that more good films should have been made narrating the thoughts and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi so that the world can know more and more about him.

Released last week, 'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s and has been written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi.

More BJP-ruled states on Monday made the movie tax-free. While Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have already made the movie free of entertainment tax, Tripura and Goa on Monday announced to follow suit, as demands grew to make it free of the levy all over the country.

Hailing cinema as a "soft power", Agnihotri said he hopes the film can help India expand its diplomatic reach. The director said he was inspired by Hollywood to make films that praise the country and present its greatness to the world.

