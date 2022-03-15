Yami Gautam on The Kashmir Files: Being married to Kashmiri Pandit, I know the atrocities

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMI GAUTAM Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar

Amid Bollywood's stoic silence on The Kashmir Files, actress Yami Gautam has come out in support of the film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. Taking to Twitter, Yami and her filmmaker husband Aditya shared their reviews of the film and urged people to give it a watch.

"You might have seen numerous videos of Kashmiri Pandits breaking down in the theatres after watching #TheKashmirFiles. The emotion is real. It shows how long we kept our pain and tragedy repressed as a community. We didn't have any shoulder to cry on and no ear to hear our pleas," Aditya wrote on Twitter.

Yami posted his tweet on her timeline and shared that marrying Aditya, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, has made her more aware of their exodus from the valley. "Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles," she tweeted.

Yami married her 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' director Aditya Dhar in June last year in a private ceremony. The 32-year-old had then shared a picture from their wedding venue and said they were both private people and preferred to get married in presence of family and close friends.

"With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes," Yami captioned their wedding photo.

On the professional front, Yami has her diary full of a packed schedule. Her line-up includes films such as 'Dasvi' and 'Lost', 'OMG 2', 'Dhoom Dham', and some more which are to be announced soon.