Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 31) extended Deepawali greetings to the nation. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the PM wished the countrymen a healthy, happy, and prosperous life.

He said, "On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy, and prosperous life."

"May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha," he added.