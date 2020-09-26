Saturday, September 26, 2020
     
PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Saturday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 26, 2020 10:45 IST
PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on his birthday
Image Source : PTI

PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Saturday, wishing him a long and healthy life. Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 88 on Saturday. He is credited with playing a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96.

Wishing Singh, the prime minister tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life." 

