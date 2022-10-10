PM Modi gets down from car to accept people’s greetings in Jamnagar | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi gets down from his car to accept greetings from people in Jamnagar.

Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated and laid the foundation stone of projects related to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure worth around Rs 1450 crores in Jamnagar. He's on a 3-day visit to the home state ahead of assembly elections later this year.

The Prime Minister also got down from his car to accept people’s greetings in Jamnagar. A video of the incident has also surfaced.

PM Modi earlier hit out at former PM Jawaharlal Nehru saying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel resolved issues of merger of other princely states, but “one person” could not resolve the Kashmir issue, he said in a veiled attack.

Addressing a rally in Gujarat's Anand district ahead of the state Assembly elections due this year-end, Modi said he was able to resolve the long-pending Kashmir issue as he is walking in the footsteps of India's first home minister Sardar Patel.

Modi also said that "Urban Naxals" had tried to stall Sardar Patel's dream project of the Sardar Sarovar dam.

‘Urban Naxal’ term is often used by some segments of the political spectrum to describe sympathisers of the Naxalism cause as well as certain social activists.

“Sardar saheb persuaded all the princely states to merge with India. But another person handled this one issue of Kashmir,” Modi said, without naming India’s first prime minister.

“As I am following in the footsteps of Sardar saheb, I have values of the land of Sardar and that was the reason I resolved the problem of Kashmir and paid true tributes to Sardar Patel,” Modi said.

Modi was addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP at Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand district.

Further targeting the previous Congress governments in Gujarat, Modi said while they constructed dams, no canal network was created to carry water.

"Did they make dams for darshan (show)?" the PM asked, adding that he took up the work and completed it in 20 years.

"With water reaching everywhere, Gujarat has seen a growth of nine to ten per cent in agro products," he said.

Modi also said that "Urban Naxals" tried to stall Sardar Patel's dream project of the Sardar Sarovar dam. The matter was caught up in litigation.

"They wasted 40-50 years of our time, made us run from pillar to post in courts, wasting money of the poor people of Gujarat. Today, the Sardar Sarovar dam, the dream of Sardar Saheb, is completed," he said.

Addressing the BJP workers, Modi said if they get to talk to these Congress members, ask them whether they ever visited the world's tallest Statue of Unity constructed in the honour of Sardar Patel.

