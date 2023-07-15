'Rafale gets him a ticket to Bastille Day Parade' Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi over his France visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi France Visit: Former MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his France visit. Hitting out at PM Modi, he questioned his "silence" on the Manipur issue. Mocking at him, he said that Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade.

"Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India’s internal matter. PM hasn’t said a word on either! Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade", Congress leader Gandhi tweeted.

On the official invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Modi began his two-day visit to France on July 13. PM Modi also marked his presence at the Bastille Day Celebrations as the 'guest of honour'.

Earlier on June 29, the Congress leader went to violence-hit Manipur, and taking to Twitter he wrote that the state needs peace to heal.

"Manipur needs peace to heal. During my 2-day visit to the State, it broke my heart to see our brothers and sisters in pain. Peace is the only way forward, and we must all work towards it", said the Congress leader.

The state witnessed violence earlier in May following the protests by the Kuki and Naga communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas.

The majority Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal valley and nearby areas, sought the ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.

