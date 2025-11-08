PM Modi flags-off four new Vande Bharat trains from Varanasi, hails 'festival of development' Vande Bharat train: Covering key cities including Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, the Vande Bharat Express will benefit daily commuters and long-distance travelers with modern amenities and reduced travel time.

Varanasi:

In a major step toward expanding India's modern rail infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 8) flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from the Banaras Railway Station. The new services mark another milestone in his vision of delivering world-class, high-speed connectivity across the country.

Four new routes strengthening national network

The four new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru routes. Designed to significantly reduce travel time and enhance comfort, each train will improve regional mobility, boost tourism, and spur local economies.

Infrastructure works as a catalyst for 'development': PM Modi

Addressing the public after flagging off four new Vande Bharat Express trains, PM Modi highlighted the pivotal role infrastructure plays in a nation's progress. Recalling the vibrant Dev Deepawali festival he witnessed, he congratulated the people for this "festival of development." He emphasised that economic growth in countries across the world has been deeply intertwined with advancements in infrastructure.

Modi explained that the development of a city begins naturally once it gains better connectivity, and that infrastructure extends far beyond just grand bridges and highways, encompassing the entire framework that enables smooth and faster movement of people and goods. This perspective underscores the importance of the newly launched Vande Bharat trains in enhancing regional mobility, economic activity, and overall development.

Pilgrimages, economy, and Vande Bharat trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while flagging off four new Vande Bharat trains, underscored the expanding network of more than 160 such trains nationwide, including the newly launched Kashi-Khajuraho, Firozpur-Delhi, Lucknow-Saharanpur, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes. He highlighted that trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation for a new generation of Indian Railways, deeply enhancing connectivity and passenger experience. Emphasising the spiritual and economic significance of pilgrimages in India, Modi reminded the gathering that pilgrimages have long been a means to awaken the nation’s conscience, rooting the soul of India’s spirituality.

These trains not only link heritage cities but also accelerate development. With Uttar Pradesh as an example, he pointed out that developmental activities over the past 11 years have strengthened the state’s economy, citing that last year alone over 11 crore devotees visited Baba Vishwanath and more than 6 crore had darshan of Ram Lalla- pilgrimages that contributed thousands of crores to the state's economic growth.

Suresh Gopi interacts with passengers in Ernakulam

Union Minister and BJP MP Suresh Gopi interacted with kids and distributed chocolates at the newly flagged of Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train.

Banaras-Khajuraho: A link to cultural heritage

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express connects key cultural and religious destinations such as Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. The route will save about 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to existing services. Officials highlighted that the train will make travel faster and more convenient for pilgrims visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho, while promoting heritage and spiritual tourism across central India.

Lucknow-Saharanpur: Enhancing Uttar Pradesh connectivity

The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will complete its journey in roughly 7 hours and 45 minutes, cutting nearly an hour from current schedules. Communities along the route—Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur- are expected to benefit from improved intercity access. It will also provide better connectivity to Haridwar via Roorkee, aiding religious tourism and trade flows across central and western Uttar Pradesh.

Firozpur-Delhi: Fastest train linking Punjab with the national capital

Completing the journey in 6 hours and 40 minutes, the Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat Express becomes the fastest train on this route. By connecting Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala directly with the national capital, the service is anticipated to boost commerce, tourism, and employment prospects in Punjab’s border regions, further integrating them into national economic networks.

Ernakulam-Bengaluru: Strengthening South India’s corridor

In southern India, the Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will reduce travel time by over 2 hours, completing the trip in 8 hours and 40 minutes. Linking key commercial and IT hubs, it offers a faster, more comfortable commute for professionals, students, and tourists traveling between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The train is expected to promote business cooperation and tourism across the southern region.

Modi’s schedule and security measures

Before departing for Bihar's Darbhanga, the Prime Minister interacted with schoolchildren and addressed a public gathering at Banaras station. Following the event, he travelled to Babatpur Airport by helicopter, leaving for Darbhanga after the event.

Varanasi was extensively decorated to welcome the Prime Minister, with elaborate arrangements along his route at venues such as Sant Atulanand Bypass, JP Mehta crossing, the BLW FCI godown, and near the BLW gate.

Tight security and crowd management

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal confirmed that a three-tier security system was put in place for the visit. The route was declared a no-flying zone, with surveillance through CCTV cameras and drones for real-time monitoring.

All officers on duty were instructed to carry identification cards, and no vehicles were allowed to stop along the VVIP route. Rooftop security was deployed, and entry at the venue was permitted only after thorough security checks. Separate frisking sections for women, managed by female police officers, were arranged. Officers were also directed to carry loudhailers and public announcement systems to ensure smooth crowd management.