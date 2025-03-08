PM Modi extends wishes on Women's Day: 'We bow to our Nari Shakti' PM Modi announced to hand over his social media account to women on International Women's Day. He stressed that the government has always worked for empowering women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on International women's day 2025. Sharing a video on X, he announced to handover his social media handles to women who are making a mark in several fields. On 8 March 2025, the world is celebrating International Women’s Day under the theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.”

PM Modi wishes Happy Women's Day

Taking to X, PM shared a video and wrote, "We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!"

A digital tribute by PM to women

PM Modi on Friday announced that he will hand over the operation of his social media accounts to women in honour of International Women’s Day 2025. "A few days ago, I encouraged the women of our country to share their successes, achievements and inspiring life journeys on the NaMo app. Many sisters and daughters have shared their stories on the platform. Tomorrow is Women’s Day, and on this special occasion, I will be handing over my social media account to some of the inspiring women," said PM Modi at an event in Gujarat’s Surat.

JP Nadda extends wishes on Women's Day

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda took to X and posted, "Today, on the occasion of 'International Women's Day' I salute all the mother power and extend my heartfelt best wishes. Today is the day to express gratitude towards the sacrifice, penance and dedication of women power for building a civilized, sensitive society and a strong nation. All of you have made the country proud with your outstanding contributions in various fields. The result of the women-friendly policies of the Modi government is that today women power is not only being the center of development but is also leading development."

Nitin Gadkari 'salutes' women

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari posted, "Salute to the women power which is making a unique contribution in shaping and giving culture to the society. Heartiest wishes to all women power on International Women's Day".