PM Modi dials Team India, congratulates 'Men In Blue' on historic T20 World Cup victory

T20 World Cup: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team over the phone for their historic victory in the T20 World Cup. He praised Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy and celebrated his remarkable T20 career. Additionally, PM Modi lauded Virat Kohli for his crucial innings in the final and his overall contributions to Indian cricket.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged Hardik Pandya for his decisive final over and Surya Kumar Yadav for his impressive catch which turned the match in India's favour. PM Modi spoke highly of fast bowler Jaspreet Bumrah’s significant contributions to the team.

Furthermore, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to coach Rahul Dravid for his immense contributions to Indian cricket. "Rahul Dravid’s incredible coaching journey has shaped the success of Indian cricket. His unwavering dedication, strategic insights and nurturing the right talent have transformed the team. India is grateful to him for his contributions and for inspiring generations. We are happy to see him lift the World Cup. Happy to have congratulated him," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's video message to Team India

On Saturday night as well, PM Modi had congratulated the Men in Blue for their monumental title win. He took to 'X' and delivered a video message, saying, "Congratulations on behalf of the whole nation to Team India for this grand victory. "Today, 1.40 crore Indians are proud because of your wonderful performance. You all won the World Cup, but in all villages, streets and communities of India, you won the hearts of our countrymen. This win will be remembered for a very special reason. There were so many teams, but yet India was undefeated. This is not a small feat. You played every ball delivered by the greats of the game and kept winning. This undefeated run boosted your morale and kept the tournament entertaining. A lot of congratulations from my side," he added.

India defeat South Africa to lift T20 World Cup

It is pertinent to mention here that a fine exhibition of death bowling by trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya and stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel helped India end their ICC trophy drought, securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title by beating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday. Star batter Virat Kohli was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his performance, where as Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Series. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

