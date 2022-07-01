PM Modi dials Putin, reiterates India's stand on Ukraine war

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The PM reiterated India's long-standing position on the Ukraine situation, favouring dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin's visit to India in December 2021. In particular, they exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilizers and pharma products could be encouraged further.

The leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets.

The leaders agreed to maintain regular consultations on global and bilateral issues.

