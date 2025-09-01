PM Modi dials Punjab CM Mann to review flood situation soon after landing in Delhi; assures full support Earlier, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab Chief Minister Mann stated that Punjab was currently grappling with one of the worst flood disasters in decades, impacting about 1,000 villages and lakhs of people.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann soon after landing in Delhi to take stock of the situation arising from heavy rains and flooding in the state. According to government sources, the Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister of all possible assistance and support to the state.

Earlier, in a letter to PM Modi, the Punjab Chief Minister had stated that Punjab was currently grappling with one of the worst flood disasters in decades, impacting about 1,000 villages and lakhs of people.

Punjab floods

Punjab is facing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The flood situation has now worsened because of the heavy rainfall in many areas in Punjab. It has claimed 29 lives so far and has impacted the lives of more than 2.56 lakh people, officials said on Monday.

A total of 12 districts, including Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar, are under the impact of floods.

PM Modi returns after Japan and China visits

Prime Minister Modi returned to New Delhi on Monday evening, concluding his four-day visit to Japan and China, which spanned from August 29 to September 1.

In China, PM Modi attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on August 31 to September 1 and held bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Describing the visit as "productive" in a post on X, PM Modi said he emphasised India's position on key global issues during his engagements.

"Concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO Summit and interacted with various world leaders. Also emphasised India's stand on key global issues. Thankful to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and people for the successful organisation of this Summit," he wrote.

Before arriving in China, PM Modi visited Japan from August 29 to 30 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit in Tokyo. He lauded the outcomes of the Tokyo visit and expressed hope that India-Japan ties continue to reach newer heights in the future.