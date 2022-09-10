PM Modi dials Liz Truss, congratulates her on new role as UK Prime Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). PM Modi congratulated the new UK Minister

PM congratulates Liz Truss: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Liz Truss and congratulated her on taking over as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

PM Modi also appreciated Truss over contributions to the India-UK bilateral relationship in her previous roles as Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary. Both leaders committed to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UK.

The two leaders discussed various issues of bilateral interest, including the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030, ongoing FTA negotiations, defence and security cooperation, and the people-to-people ties between both countries.

According to a government statement, on behalf of the people of India, Prime Minister Modi conveyed deep condolences to the Royal family and the people of UK on the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The two agreed on the vital importance of the UK-India relationship and looked forward to meeting in person in the near future,” it added.

Modi had tweeted soon after the news of the Queen’s passing away in Scotland on Thursday, describing her as a “stalwart of our times”.

“I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018,” Modi recalled in his tweet.

“I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture,” he said.

The UK and India are in the midst of negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA), with a Diwali deadline set by Truss’ predecessor Boris Johnson for the completion of a draft agreement.

The new Prime Minister, who took formal charge at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday with an audience with the late Queen, has previously said she remains committed to an FTA with India and hopes it would "preferably" be completed by Diwali in October or by the end of this year.

