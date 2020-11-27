PM Modi to take stock of COVID-19 vaccine development, visit key labs tomorrow

Image Source : FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-city visit tomorrow to personally review the coronavirus vaccines development and manufacturing process. The Prime Minister will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune. Prime Minister's Office informed regarding Modi's visit through the official Twitter handle.

During his visit, PM will have discussions with the scientists at these facilities over the development and preparations of the COVID-19 vaccines. He will also discuss about the challenges and roadmap on how the people will be vaccinated.

Modi will visit pharma major Zydus Cadila's plant to, located in the Changodar industrial area, over 20 km from Ahmedabad and get information about its vaccine development.

Zydus Cadila had announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D was over and it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.

Modi will then proceed to Pune, where he will visit the Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine.

Modi will land at Hakimpet Air Force station and go to Bharat Biotech's facility at Genome Valley around 50 km from Hyderabad. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is undergoing phase-3 trials.

