PM Modi conducts aerial survey in flood-hit Punjab, announces Rs 1,600 cr relief package During his Punjab visit, PM Modi underlined the need to rebuild both infrastructure and livelihoods. Key efforts announced by him include reconstruction of homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, restoration of national highways and rebuilding damaged schools.

Chandigarh:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey in flood-ravaged Punjab. After a comprehensive survey, PM Modi announced a relief package of Rs 1,600 crore for the state. This amount is in addition to Rs 12,000 crore already available in Punjab’s treasury.

During his Punjab visit, PM Modi underlined the need to rebuild both infrastructure and livelihoods. Key efforts announced by him include reconstruction of homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding damaged schools and relief from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Besides, PM Modi said mini kits will be distributed to support livestock owners affected by the floods.

Borewells to be refurbished under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana

Recognising the heavy impact of floods and rains on farmers, PM Modi said targeted assistance will be extended to those without power connections. He said support will also be provided to refurbish borewells that have been damaged or silted due to the floods under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, based on specific proposals from the Punjab government.

To reduce dependence on diesel for irrigation, the Centre will facilitate convergence with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to promote the use of solar panels. Micro irrigation systems will also receive support under the "Per Drop More Crop" initiative to ensure efficient water use.

Damaged houses to be built under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana

The Centre approved financial aid under a "Special Project" submitted by Punjab for rebuilding rural homes damaged by the floods. This will be implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin, benefiting eligible households in affected areas.

Damaged schools to be rebuilt under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan

Flood-damaged government schools will receive necessary funds through the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. However, the state government must provide all required documentation and data in line with the scheme’s guidelines to receive the assistance.

To assess the extent of the damage, the Union Government has dispatched Inter-Ministerial Central Teams to Punjab. Their findings will determine any further financial support or interventions needed in the coming weeks.

PM Modi meets flood-affected people

PM Modi also interacted with flood-affected people and shared his pain over the devastation. He was flaked by BJP Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu

"Met with families affected by the horrific floods in Punjab. We are working immediately to provide relief to every individual impacted by the floods and to offer every possible assistance. We are committed to providing every possible help to all, including farmers, whose well-being is of the utmost importance to us," he posted on X.