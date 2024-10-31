PM Modi celebrates Diwali with BSF jawans, distributes sweets in Gujarat's Kutch | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi celebrates Diwali with BSF jawans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated Diwali with Border Security Force (BSF) jawans stationed in Gujarat’s Kutch. The prime minister in BSF's uniform distributed sweets among soldiers deployed at Lakki Nala in the Sir Creek area in Kutch.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister extended his Diwali greetings to the people of India in an X post. "Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha," he posted on X.

Forces in and outside India trying to destabilise country: PM Modi

Meanwhile, while addressing addressing a gathering near the iconic Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Narmada district on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel - India’s first home minister, PM Modi said some forces in and outside India are trying to destabilise the country and portray a negative image of the nation in the world, underscoring the need to “identify urban Naxals and unmask them”.

“Due to India’s increasing strengths and capabilities, some forces in and outside are trying to destabilise the country and spread anarchy. They want to hurt India’s economic interests. They want to send a wrong message to foreign investors by portraying a negative image of the nation in the world,” the PM said.

Without taking names, PM Modi said “these people” are also targeting India’s armed forces through a “disinformation campaign” and trying to ignite sentiments of separatism in the Army.

“These people are trying to divide the country on caste lines. Their only goal is to weaken the Indian society as well as people’s unity,” he said.

They don’t want to see India as a developed country because what suits them is the politics of a weaker and poor India, he said, adding that such “dirty politics” went on for nearly five decades.

PM Modi alleged that though these forces always talk about democracy and the Constitution, they are actually working to divide the country.

Recalling Sardar Patel’s contribution, Modi said though there were people who were skeptical of India’s unification after the independence, Sardar Patel made it possible. He added that the country will celebrate Patel’s 150th birth anniversary for the next two years.

Also read: Diwali 2024: Indian, Chinese soldiers exchange sweets in Ladakh after border disengagement